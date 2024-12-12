From the driver losing control of the bus at 9:35:46 pm to when it crashes into colony wall at 9.36.22 pm, internal CCTV captures it all; cops seek help from those onboard

The conductor handing out tickets before the bus journey begins

The 36 seconds of horror during the Kurla BEST bus tragedy were captured by the bus’s CCTV cameras. Passengers on the AC electric bus, carrying around 30-40 people, witnessed the terrifying incident unfold. The bus was travelling at a speed of 46 kilometres per hour (kmph) on a narrow, 100-metre road. The police are now looking for the passengers on board, as they are key witnesses in the investigation.

The scared passengers holding onto each other as the bus recklessly crashes into multiple vehicles

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, and the police are working to piece together how the incident occurred. According to police sources, the driver, Sanjay More, has only stated that he was scared. A dedicated team has been formed to investigate the incident from multiple angles.

CCTV footage



Passengers jump off the bus after it crashes into a wall

CCTV footage revealed that the out-of-control bus killed seven and injured 49 others in just 36 seconds. At the wheel was More, the accused driver. The footage showed the bus covering a distance of 250 metres in 78 seconds, reaching a top speed of 46 kmph.

The timeline of the incident:

>> At around 9.30 pm, passengers began boarding the bus.

>> By 9.35.05 pm, the bus departed from outside Kurla Railway Station West.

>> At 9.35.46 pm, the bus driver lost control, and the speed surged to 46 kmph.

>> By 9.36.22 pm, the bus crashed into a wall.



Scared passengers holding on for dear life as bus crashes into vehicles

During these 36 seconds, the bus collided with multiple vehicles, causing devastating fatalities and injuries.

After the crash, terrified passengers fled the scene to save themselves. Those inside the bus were also panicked; many jumped from their seats and ran to escape.

A police officer said, "We are trying to locate the passengers who were inside the bus. They are key witnesses in the case."

Ongoing investigation:

The exact cause of the tragedy is yet to be determined. The police have formed five to six teams and are collaborating with BEST authorities and the RTO to investigate further. A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, stated, "We suspect driver error rather than a fault with the bus. The driver has been operating heavy vehicles since 1991 and holds a valid license. However, this electric bus was new to him. It’s an automatic vehicle with no gears. The driver underwent three days of training and was confident in operating it. Over the last nine days, he had successfully driven several electric buses without issues." According to the police, More said he became scared when the bus accelerated from 10 kmph to 46 kmph. He claimed the vehicle became uncontrollable, and he deliberately crashed it into a wall to prevent further harm.



The crowd gathered around the bus after it crashed into a wall

The investigation is exploring several angles:

>> Was three days of training sufficient for an experienced driver like Sanjay More to operate the AC electric bus?

>> Was the driver under any stress or pressure at the time?

>> Did the driver intentionally keep the bus in the middle of the lane after losing control to avoid hitting hundreds of pedestrians on the roadside?

>> Was the driver distracted by a mobile phone, leading to the loss of control?

>> Did someone instruct the driver to cause the accident?

>> Are there any suspicious call records or patterns in the driver’s dialled numbers?

>> Was there a fault in the electric bus’ system?

>> While the driver was not drunk, is there a possibility he consumed other drugs? (Blood test results are awaited.)