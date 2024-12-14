Breaking News
Mumbai: Biker injured after crane collapses on Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli

Updated on: 14 December,2024 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

A motorcyclist was struck by the crane, resulting in the severing of his legs. He has been admitted to Sion Hospital for treatment

Pics/Rajesh Gupta

One biker sustained injuries when a crane fell on him on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli in Mumbai.


The crane was being transported on a trailer from Alibaug to Bhandup along the Eastern Expressway. While descending the Ghatkopar bridge, the trailer's rope snapped, causing the crane to fall onto the road below. 


A motorcyclist was struck by the crane, resulting in the severing of his legs. He has been admitted to Sion Hospital for treatment. The Ghatkopar bridge has been closed to traffic for the past six hours, with vehicles being diverted via the service road.


Previously, on December 9, seven people were killed after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West. The BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla.

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier.

vikhroli eastern express highway mumbai alibaug bhandup mumbai news Accident

