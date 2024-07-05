Mumbai: Slab under Andheri flyover falls on car

BMC says flyover itself is in good shape and the fallen part was from unused commercial structure

The collapsed slab on the car

A section of a commercial structure of the Andheri flyover collapsed onto a moving car on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident happened at around 3.20 pm. The flyover, originally constructed by the PWD and transferred to BMC two years ago, was inspected by BMC officials following the incident.



They confirmed the overall structural integrity but directed the responsible contractor to secure any loose parts. The Andheri flyover, a part of the Western Express highway, was completed by PWD in January 2002 and subsequently handed over to BMC for maintenance of both the Western and Eastern Express Highways.

An official from the BMC said, “The slab is not a part of the flyover. The space under the flyover was leased out for commercial activity and these structures were built at the time of construction of the flyover. However, the commercial structures were never completed due to litigation. That part of that structure collapsed on Thursday.” He added that the flyover is in good condition and there isn’t any need to regulate the traffic. Another official said, “The concerned contractor was informed and instructed to remove the other loose parts immediately so that there won’t be any accident.”

