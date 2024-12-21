He questioned the Mahayuti government regarding the reason for the delay despite having an adequate majority

File Pic

Listen to this article Sanjay Raut questions Mahayuti government over delay in portfolio allocation x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday showed concern over the delay in the allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet and questioned the Mahayuti government regarding the reason for the delay despite having an adequate majority, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut said, "What is happening in government, it's is difficult to understand. The government (Mahayuti government) has been formed but no portfolio has been allocated till now. There are a lot of law and order issues..who is accountable... despite having so much majority why is so much delay."

The Maharashtra Elections 2024 saw a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, by securing 230 seats. The win marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and NCP also secured notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Mahayuti alliance consists of BJP, Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Raut further accused PM Modi-led central government of transferring the cases involving the LoP Rahul Gandhi saying, "The PM Modi Government can give this case to ED and FBI because they can do anything, they file fake cases."

On Thursday, both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs staged a demonstration in the premises of the Parliament when a fight broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs, ANI reported.

As per ANI, following the incident, BJP MPs, led by Anurag Thakur, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for "assault and incitement."

Shortly after, a delegation of Congress MPs, including women MPs, approached Parliament Street Police and accused BJP politicians of misbehaving with Congress head Mallikarjun Kharge after a scuffle on Parliament grounds.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant had claimed that there is "no delay" on cabinet portfolio distribution.

After the Mahayuti leaders in Maharashtra took oath as ministers, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on December 17, had assured that the allocation of cabinet portfolios would be distributed within two days. He asserted that there was no delay, reported news agency ANI.

"There is no delay. You will get to know about the portfolios ministers have received within two days," Samant told reporters.

Speaking on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal's resentment for being denied a ministerial berth, Shiv Sena leader Samant said, "We are all family and such things keep happening in a family. Our leaders including Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will figure a way out."

The Shiv Sena MLA said that the Maharashtra Assembly winter session was focused on the development of the Vidarbha region and the entire state, reported ANI.

"Today is the first day (of Maharashtra assembly winter session). The newly appointed ministers will be introduced in the assembly and bills will be tabled. The session is in Vidarbha (region) and it is meant for the development of the region and (the entire) Maharashtra," Samant said, reported ANI.



(With ANI inputs)