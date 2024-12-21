Breaking News
Sanjay Raut claims that Shiv Sena and Congress also contributed to Ram Mandir movement

Sanjay Raut claims that "Shiv Sena and Congress also contributed to Ram Mandir movement"

Updated on: 21 December,2024 01:36 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Raut attacked Bhagwat and said that he is the one who brought such people to power and now should take responsibility

Sanjay Raut claims that

File Pic

Reflecting on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remarked on Saturday that Ram Mandir was a national movement to which everyone contributed, including RSS, Shiv Sena, VHP, and even the Congress, ANI reported.


Speaking to ANI, Raut attacked Bhagwat and said that he is the one who brought such people to power and now should take responsibility.


"Ram mandir was a movement in the history of this nation. I believe everyone contributed to that movement. Not only BJP and PM Modi contributed to it but RSS, BJP, Shiv Sena, VHP, Bajrang Dal and Congress also contributed to the movement...It is right that no one can become a leader just by constructing a temple. This nation is a temple, you should build it...Mohan Bhagwat, you are the one who brought such people to power. So now, you take the responsibility," Raut said.


On Friday, Mohan Bhagwat appealed for national unity and harmony, emphasising that controversial themes should not be raised to incite enmity, while also emphasising the significance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindu devotion, ANI cited.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hindu Sewa Mahotsav in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat said, "Coming to the question of devotion. There should be a Ram temple, and it indeed happened. That is a site for the devotion of Hindus."

However, he cautioned against creating divisions. "But raking up new issues every day for disdain and enmity should not be done. What is the solution here? We should show the world that we can live in harmony, so we should have a little experiment in our country," the RSS chief added.

Talking about India's diverse culture, Bhagwat said, "We have ideologies of different sects and communities in our country."

Bhagwat also spoke of Hinduism as an eternal dharma, claiming that the Acharyas of this eternal and Sanatan religion adhere to the "sewa dharma," or the dharma of humanity. Speaking to the crowd, he described Sewa as the core of Sanatan Dharma, transcending religious and societal borders. He encouraged individuals to volunteer not for recognition, but out of a genuine desire to give back to society, ANI cited.

(With ANI inputs)

