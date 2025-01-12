The Uddhav Thackeray-led party on Saturday announced that it will contest local bodies polls solo raising questions over the opposition bloc's unity

With the Shiv Sena (UBT) announcing that it would contest independently in the upcoming local bodies polls, leader Ambadas Danve on Sunday claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is united but the equations of local bodies elections are different, PTI reported.

Talking to PTI reporters in Pune, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, alleged that the ruling Mahayuti was eager to break the MVA.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party on Saturday announced that it will contest local bodies polls solo. This move has raised concerns about the opposition bloc's unity.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated that the lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance and the right to organisational growth as the major considerations for contesting solo, PTI reported.

Danve said, "The MVA is united. However, the equations for elections to the local governing body are different. The ruling parties are eager to break our alliance. But their wish won't be fulfilled."

When asked about party leader Aaditya Thackeray's meeting with CM Fadnavis, he claimed, "There is nothing wrong with meeting the chief minister to discuss issues of the people if they will be solved at his level."

As per PTI, Dave further attacked NCP leader and state minister Dhananjay Munde over the Beed's Massjog villages's sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder case.

"Criminals are being protected under Munde's leadership in Beed. So it is clear that such a person should not hold a constitutional post," he said.

Deshmukh was kidnapped, tortured and killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by a few individuals on an energy company helming a windmill project in the region.

Walmik Karad, a close aide of Minister Munde, has been arrested in a related extortion case.

"The government is protecting criminals. The accused who committed the murder contacted Karad multiple times. The complaint (of Deshmukh's abduction) was not registered because of pressure from Karad. Then why is he not being booked under section 302 (murder)?" he said.

Dave also claimed that the number of beneficiaries for the PM Kisan Sanman Yojana has dropped, PTI cited.

"Earlier, 1.21 crore farmers received aid under the PM Kisan Sanman Yojana. The number has come down to 81 lakh now. This will also happen with the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin scheme for women," he claimed.



(With PTI inputs)