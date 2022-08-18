Over 1.5 lakh people affected due to floods in Odisha

The first flood of the season has affected over two lakh people in 10 districts, while more than 27,000 people have been evacuated and taken to temporary shelters so far, he said

Women in a flooded village fill water from a tap. Pic/ANI

The flood situation in Odisha’s Mahanadi river system remained grim as it continues to swell, with around 1.5 lakh people in 237 villages being marooned, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The first flood of the season has affected over two lakh people in 10 districts, while more than 27,000 people have been evacuated and taken to temporary shelters so far, he said.

Engineer in Chief, Water Resources Department, B K Mishra, said Mahanadi river continued to swell, adding, the situation could be even worse in the delta region comprising Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khurda districts. The Met office has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rainfall in 10 districts of Odisha on Wednesday.

