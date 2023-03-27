Breaking News
Over 1,300 arrested in Haryana as part of drive against illegal activities

Updated on: 27 March,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
Haryana's Director General of Police P K Agrawal said the police department had been collecting pinpointed intelligence on criminal activities in the state, including trafficking of illegal arms, narcotic substances, and illicit liquor

Representational Pic. iStock


As part of a special drive against criminal elements in the state, Haryana Police has arrested 1,334 people, officials said on Monday.


Under Operation Akraman, 565 FIRs were lodged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act, and Excise Act.



Haryana's Director General of Police P K Agrawal said the police department had been collecting pinpointed intelligence on criminal activities in the state, including trafficking of illegal arms, narcotic substances, and illicit liquor.


As many as 1,443 teams comprising 7,620 police personnel, under the command of senior police officials, conducted coordinated raids that began early Sunday and continued through the day.

"The element of surprise and simultaneous targeting of criminals at multiple locations led to very encouraging results. A total of 80 illegal firearms and 40 cartridges were seized," DGP said, according to a statement issued by the state police department.

Similarly, 52.704 kg of cannabis, 29.8 grams of heroin, more than 35 kg of poppy husk, 595 grams of opium, 19.76 grams of smack, 1,222 prohibited tablets, and 62 capsules were among the narcotics that were seized.

During the raids, police also nabbed five most wanted/other offenders carrying cash rewards.

Police have also arrested 218 proclaimed offenders and 39 bail jumpers. Several of them were evading arrest for a long time, police said.

In addition, 16 other accused involved in heinous crimes were also nabbed during the special drive.

Cracking down on bootleggers, the teams confiscated 271 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 4,288 bottles of country-made liquor, 685 bottles of beer, and 977 bottles of licit liquor.

According to the statement, the special drive was the fifth in the series of intelligence-driven statewide crackdowns under "Operation Akraman".

