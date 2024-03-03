Breaking News
Over 200 booked for rioting during rally in Ghaziabad
<< Back to Elections 2024

Over 200 booked for 'rioting' during rally in Ghaziabad

03 March,2024 10:17 PM IST  |  Ghaziabad
mid-day online correspondent |

The accused were part of a 'Sankalp Yatra' and wanted to cross over to Delhi via Ghaziabad

Representation image. File pic/PTI

217 people were booked by police under charges of rioting for violation of prohibitory orders by participating in Prajapati Samaj yatra in Ghaziabad, reported news wire PTI.


The accused were part of a 'Sankalp Yatra' and wanted to cross over to Delhi via Ghaziabad to hand over a memorandum to the President of India with a demand of reservation and participation in politics. They also took out the march in Sahibabad industrial area on Friday night, PTI reported.


Also Read: BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, says Dy CM Brajesh Pathak


When police tried to stop the yatra, the participants started pelting stones at the police personnel and also damaged some vehicles. The police had to force to disperse the mob. Though the rally was stopped, police allowed five people who were part of the rally to proceed towards Delhi on Saturday, PTI report said.

An FIR was lodged in the matter at Link Road Police Station under sections 147 (rioting), and 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) on Saturday, Trans-Hindan Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said on Sunday. Police are trying to identify the rioters through CCTV footage.

Also Read: Weather Update: Rains lashes parts north India; 4 die in UP, 3 in J&K

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in the Mohan Nagar Industrial Area of Ghaziabad on Sunday. The fire erupted at a PVC door manufacturing company in the industrial estate, reported ANI.

Fire engines reached the spot and immediately started the fire fighting operations. Heavy smoke had engulfed the area and authorities are trying to prevent the blaze spreading to nearby localities. By Sunday night, fire fighting operations were underway and no injuries were reported. 

"We received information about a fire at a PVC manufacturing company located in Mohan Nagar. Immediately, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire had spread on the ground floor but now the situation is under control. No one was injured in the incident," Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer of Ghaziabad told ANI.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

uttar pradesh India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

