Over 3 lakh complaints received so far on anti-corruption helpline: Punjab govt

Updated on: 23 July,2022 02:58 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
Over 2,500 complaints are being received every day on the 'anti-corruption action line,' Aam Aadmi Party said

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Pic


Punjab ruling AAP on Saturday said more than three lakh complaints have been received so far on the state's anti-corruption helpline, adding that the government will take a "strict action" against those who indulge in corruption.

Over 2,500 complaints are being received every day on the 'anti-corruption action line,' it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Punjab, shared the information from its Twitter handle.


"Our dream -- corruption-free Punjab," it said.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in March had launched the anti-corruption helpline that allowed people to send audio or video of officials indulging in corrupt practices.

Complaints against corruption are examined by the Punjab Vigilance bureau.

