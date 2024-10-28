Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Cyclone Dana Over 35 lakh impacted in Odisha none killed

Cyclone Dana: Over 35 lakh impacted in Odisha, none killed

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
Agencies |

Top

The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak, while the human casualty still stands at zero, he told reporters here

Cyclone Dana: Over 35 lakh impacted in Odisha, none killed

Navy personnel at a relief camp in the aftermath of cyclone. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Cyclone Dana: Over 35 lakh impacted in Odisha, none killed
x
00:00

A total of 35.95 lakh people in Odisha have been impacted by ‘Cyclone Dana’ and subsequent flooding in 14 districts, the state's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Sunday.


Pujari also said as many as 8,10,896 people were evacuated to 6,210 cyclone relief centres.


The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak, while the human casualty still stands at zero, he told reporters here.


“By 10.30 am of Sunday, evacuated people were sheltered in 1,178 cyclone relief centres and they are being provided cooked food and other essential items,” the minister said.

He said cyclone Dana, which struck early Friday, has affected people in 1,671 gram panchayats under 108 blocks spread over 14 districts.

According to preliminary reports, around 5,840 houses have been fully or partially damaged due to the cyclone and subsequent flooding, Pujari said.

Pujari also said there has been “huge crop loss” in the aftermath of the cyclone, which hit the eastern coast early on Friday.    

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

odisha news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK