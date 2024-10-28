The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak, while the human casualty still stands at zero, he told reporters here

Navy personnel at a relief camp in the aftermath of cyclone. Pic/PTI

A total of 35.95 lakh people in Odisha have been impacted by ‘Cyclone Dana’ and subsequent flooding in 14 districts, the state's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Sunday.

Pujari also said as many as 8,10,896 people were evacuated to 6,210 cyclone relief centres.

The worst-hit districts include Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak, while the human casualty still stands at zero, he told reporters here.

“By 10.30 am of Sunday, evacuated people were sheltered in 1,178 cyclone relief centres and they are being provided cooked food and other essential items,” the minister said.

He said cyclone Dana, which struck early Friday, has affected people in 1,671 gram panchayats under 108 blocks spread over 14 districts.

According to preliminary reports, around 5,840 houses have been fully or partially damaged due to the cyclone and subsequent flooding, Pujari said.

Pujari also said there has been “huge crop loss” in the aftermath of the cyclone, which hit the eastern coast early on Friday.

