Over 80,000 devotees perform ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Updated on: 07 July,2022 09:45 PM IST  |  Srinagar
Yatris approach the cave shrine either from the Baltal route or from the traditional Pahalgam route

Over 80,000 devotees performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra so far as another batch of 5,726 pilgrims left Jammu for the Valley on Thursday.

Official sources said that 5,726 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley on Thursday in two escorted convoys. "Of these, 2,109 are going to Baltal base camp while 3,617 are going to Pahalgam base camp," sources said.




Yatris approach the cave shrine either from the Baltal route or from the traditional Pahalgam route.


Also read: 3 Amarnath pilgrims injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Banihal

Those using the Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine while those using the Pahalgam route have to trek 48 km to reach the cave shrine.

Pilgrims using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having 'darshan' at the shrine.

Helicopter services are also available on both the routes for the pilgrims.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

