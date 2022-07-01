Breaking News
3 Amarnath pilgrims injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Banihal

Updated on: 01 July,2022 08:32 AM IST  |  Jammu
The tempo-traveller, which was carrying pilgrims to Kashmir from Jammu, met with the accident near the Sherbibi area in Banihal

Three pilgrims to the Amarnath cave shrine were injured when their vehicle skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and turned turtle in Ramban district on Friday morning, officials said.

The tempo-traveller, which was carrying pilgrims to Kashmir from Jammu, met with the accident near the Sherbibi area in Banihal, they said.




Kundan Kumar (59) from Uttar Pradesh, Vivek (10) and Anita Gupta (49) from Chhattisgarh were undergoing treatment in Banihal hospital, the officials said.


They were to visit the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on July 3. 

