Reacting to Indian Supreme Court's Article 370 verdict upholding the abrogation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state’s special status, Pakistan asserted on Monday that the decision holds "no legal value" under international law

Representative Pic

Listen to this article Pakistan dismisses Indian Supreme Court's Article 370 verdict, says it has 'no legal value' x 00:00

Reacting to Indian Supreme Court's Article 370 verdict upholding the abrogation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state’s special status, Pakistan asserted on Monday that the decision holds "no legal value" under international law. The Pakistani caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, declared that the global legal framework does not recognize India's "unilateral and illegal actions" of August 5, 2019.

In a post on social media platform X, Jilani stated, "International law doesn't recognise India's unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019. The judicial endorsement by the Indian Supreme Court has no legal value. Kashmiris have an inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shehbaz Sharif, also criticized the Supreme Court's verdict, labeling it a "biased decision" that violates international laws and goes against United Nations resolutions. Sharif accused the Indian Supreme Court of betraying the sacrifices made by millions of Kashmiris in the process.

"With this 'biased decision,' Kashmir's 'freedom movement' will become stronger," Sharif declared, emphasizing that the struggle for Kashmiri rights will persist without any abatement. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N vowed to advocate for the rights of Kashmiris at all levels.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been historically strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism which India alleges originates from Pakistan. The relationship deteriorated significantly after India's abrogation of Article 370, leading to the expulsion of the Indian envoy by Pakistan and the downgrading of trade ties.

Also read: Supreme Court's Article 370 verdict a death sentence, defeat of the idea of India: Mehbooba Mufti

India has consistently maintained that Kashmir is an internal matter, expressing its desire for normal, friendly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, violence, and hostility.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly by September 30 next year.

Writing the judgement for himself and Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said Article 370 of the Constitution was a temporary provision and the president has the power to revoke it.

The apex court also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir does not have internal sovereignty different from other states of the country, he said.

"... all provisions of the Indian Constitution can be applied to J-K," the CJI said.

"We hold the exercise of presidential power to issue constitutional order abrogating Article 370 of Constitution as valid," the CJI said. (With inputs from PTI)