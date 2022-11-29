×
Pakistan security forces kill TTP commander, 10 militants in operation

Updated on: 29 November,2022 12:55 PM IST  |  Peshawar
A high-valued TTP commander was killed along with ten other militants in a fierce gun battle during an encounter in northwest Pakistan on Monday, security sources said.


TTP commander Tipu and ten others were killed in the shootout between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and security forces in the restive Lakki Marwat district bordering South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the source said.



The security forces have also reportedly suffered some casualties in the fierce gun battle, but this could not be confirmed until the filing of this report, the source added.


The TTP fighters pouring in from the Afghan border were trapped by the security forces which resulted in the shootout.

The militants were reportedly fully armed with US Night Vision Devices (NVD) equipment and heavy arms.

According to independent reports, the TTP, which demands the rule of Sharia across Pakistan, has announced the end of the ceasefire agreement with the Pakistan government.

