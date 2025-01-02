The Climate Action Centre (CAC), an environmental NGO, has previously linked the smog in Lahore and other cities in Punjab, as well as the recent haze in Karachi, to vehicle emissions

Commuters ride along a street on a foggy winter morning in Lahore on Thursday. (Pic/AFP)

As per the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) rankings from IQAir, Pakistan's Karachi and Lahore are listed among the most polluted cities in the world, based on data from a prominent global air quality monitoring service, ANI reported.

Both the cities are battling severe air pollution, posing a significant threat to public health. Lahore, in particular, has been ranked as the most polluted city in the world, with an AQI of 354, which is considered "Hazardous" for residents.

With a population of over 11 million, the city has long struggled with poor air quality, mainly due to vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and crop burning, ANI cited.

Because of this, many locals have experienced worsened respiratory issues, such as asthma and other lung conditions, especially in the winter months when the smog is more intense. 18,86,586 people have become ill as a result of the smog in the last month, and 1,29,229 of them have sought medical treatment for respiratory conditions.

Meanwhile, cardiothoracic disorders have been identified in 61,00,153 people. Similarly, smog-related respiratory issues, chest pain, and strokes have been reported in over 69,399 people every day, ANI reported.

As per ANI, with an AQI of 164, the largest city in Pakistan, Karachi, is ranked 13th on the list and falls into the "Unhealthy" category, according to the report. High pollution levels endanger the environment and human health because of the city's crowded port, heavy traffic, and industrial regions. Despite continuous attempts to curb air pollution, the city's air quality continues to worsen, posing a threat to its residents, mainly those with existing health conditions.

The Climate Action Centre (CAC), an environmental NGO, has previously linked the smog in Lahore and other cities in Punjab, as well as the recent haze in Karachi, to vehicle emissions, ANI cited.

During a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, CAC Director Yasir Hussain on Tuesday explained that emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles are major contributors to pollution in these cities, responsible for 60 percent of the pollution in Karachi and 80 percent in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the winter measles outbreak has sparked concerns among medical professionals. Children who are at risk, especially those who are malnourished, immunocompromised, or unvaccinated, can die from measles, which is characterised by symptoms like a runny nose, fever, cough, red eyes, and skin rashes, ANI reported.

Doctors say that the highly contagious disease spreads swiftly from child to child. They highlighted that in order to prevent their children from this contagious disease, parents should make sure they receive the measles vaccination between the ages of nine months and one and a half years.

