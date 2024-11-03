Lahore air quality index drops to record levels

Children are restricted from outdoor activities, school hours have been adjusted, and government and private sector employees have been told to work from home

On Saturday, Lahore’s AQI spiked to 1,067. Pic/AFP

Air pollution levels in Lahore have soared to unprecedented heights, with the city’s air quality reaching 40 times the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended safe limit, sparking public concern and health warnings.

On Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) in Lahore spiked to 1,067, far exceeding the “dangerous” level of 300, and deadly PM2.5 pollutant levels peaked at 610, posing severe health risks. According to WHO standards, a 24-hour PM2.5 reading above 15 is considered unhealthy.

The hazardous conditions reached a critical point on Saturday morning, when pollution levels in areas near the Indian border recorded AQI readings between 1,500 and 1,800. Lahore and its surrounding regions bore the brunt, with scores climbing to 1,000 before a temporary southerly wind shift briefly reduced the AQI to 283.

Authorities have implemented emergency measures. Children are restricted from outdoor activities, school hours have been adjusted, and government and private sector employees have been told to work from home.

