Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Lahore air quality index drops to record levels

Lahore air quality index drops to record levels

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

Top

Children are restricted from outdoor activities, school hours have been adjusted, and government and private sector employees have been told to work from home

Lahore air quality index drops to record levels

On Saturday, Lahore’s AQI spiked to 1,067. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Lahore air quality index drops to record levels
x
00:00

Air pollution levels in Lahore have soared to unprecedented heights, with the city’s air quality reaching 40 times the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended safe limit, sparking public concern and health warnings.


On Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) in Lahore spiked to 1,067, far exceeding the “dangerous” level of 300, and deadly PM2.5 pollutant levels peaked at 610, posing severe health risks. According to WHO standards, a 24-hour PM2.5 reading above 15 is considered unhealthy.


The hazardous conditions reached a critical point on Saturday morning, when pollution levels in areas near the Indian border recorded AQI readings between 1,500 and 1,800. Lahore and its surrounding regions bore the brunt, with scores climbing to 1,000 before a temporary southerly wind shift briefly reduced the AQI to 283.


Authorities have implemented emergency measures. Children are restricted from outdoor activities, school hours have been adjusted, and government and private sector employees have been told to work from home.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

air pollution lahore news world news Air Quality Index pakistan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK