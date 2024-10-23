Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: ‘Shooters were in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi’
Mumbai: 10-year-old girl battles for life after being slapped by tutor
Naupada hit-and-run: Police arrest 28-year-old Merc driver
Exclusive | Palghar: 2 freed after 9 years in jail, as court slams botched investigation
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Lahore declared most polluted city in the world

Lahore declared most polluted city in the world

Updated on: 23 October,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

Top

The Smog crisis has been fuelled by crop residue burning and industrial emissions

Lahore declared most polluted city in the world

Heavy smog conditions seen in Lahore. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Lahore declared most polluted city in the world
x
00:00

Pakistan’s cultural city Lahore has been declared the most polluted city in the world, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 394, and the Pakistan’s Punjab government has planned for artificial rain to mitigate smog impact. An AQI above 150 is “very  unhealthy”.


The Smog crisis has been fuelled by crop residue burning and industrial emissions. The hazardous smog has led to widespread health issues among the city residents, including coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin infections.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan lahore Air Quality Index International news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK