Lahore declared most polluted city in the world

Heavy smog conditions seen in Lahore. Pic/AFP

Pakistan’s cultural city Lahore has been declared the most polluted city in the world, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 394, and the Pakistan’s Punjab government has planned for artificial rain to mitigate smog impact. An AQI above 150 is “very unhealthy”.

The Smog crisis has been fuelled by crop residue burning and industrial emissions. The hazardous smog has led to widespread health issues among the city residents, including coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin infections.

