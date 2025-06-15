The 30-year-old, who had claimed a bronze at the FIG World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, in March this year, scored 13.466 to finish third

Pranati Nayak

Listen to this article Athletics: India’s Nayak bags bronze in pole vault x 00:00

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak clinched a bronze medal in the vault final at the 12th Senior Women’s Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jecheon, South Korea, on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who had claimed a bronze at the FIG World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, in March this year, scored 13.466 to finish third.

China’s Yihan Zhang bagged the gold with a score of 13.650, while Vietnam’s Thi Quynh Nhu Nguyen took silver with 13.583.

This was Nayak’s third medal in the championships, surpassing gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s tally of two.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever