Athletics: India’s Nayak bags bronze in pole vault

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The 30-year-old, who had claimed a bronze at the FIG World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, in March this year, scored 13.466 to finish third

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak clinched a bronze medal in the vault final at the 12th Senior Women’s Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jecheon, South Korea, on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who had claimed a bronze at the FIG World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, in March this year, scored 13.466 to finish third.


China’s Yihan Zhang bagged the gold with a score of 13.650, while Vietnam’s Thi Quynh Nhu Nguyen took silver with 13.583. 


This was Nayak’s third medal in the championships, surpassing gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s tally of two.

