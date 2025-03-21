Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gymnast Pranati Nayak qualifies for vault final in FIG World Cup

Updated on: 21 March,2025 12:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The 29-year-old, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, came up with an aggregate score of 13.317 in the vault qualification

Pranati Nayak (Pic: AFP)

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has qualified for the Vault final after securing a third place in the qualification round at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.


The 29-year-old, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, came up with an aggregate score of 13.317 in the vault qualification.


She finished behind the American duo of Jayla Hang (13.783) and Claire Pease (13.584). The Vault final is scheduled on Saturday.


"Pranati did well in the qualification and with better execution, she can be a medal prospect in the finals," her coach Ashok Kumar Mishra told PTI.

Pranati had clinched the bronze medal in the women's vault event of the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo before the Paris Olympics last year.

She also won vault bronze medals at the Asian Championships in 2019 (Ulaanbaatar) and 2022 (Doha).

More updates to follow...

