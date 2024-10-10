Mid-Day Exclusive | Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar retires: “Last five years were the toughest period of my career”

Despite showcasing her flexibility on the global stage, not many know about Dipa Karmakar's flat-feet struggle. Initially, the gymnast had flat feet, which could have affected her performance in the future. In the future, whenever Indian gymnastics is mentioned, Dipa Karmakar's name will be forever attached to the sport

Dipa Karmakar (Pic: AFP)

Ace Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announced her retirement on Monday at the age of 31. She scripted history by becoming the first woman in gymnastics to represent India at the Olympics.

Despite showcasing her flexibility on the global stage, not many know about Dipa Karmakar's flat-feet struggle. Initially, the gymnast had flat feet, which could have affected her performance in the future.

Speaking about her flat-feet struggles, Dipa Karmakar said, "I faced many struggles with my flat feet, which made it difficult for me to jump. Sometimes, because of having flat feet, the pressure used to form on my knee and it even caused ankle twists. Despite suffering from pain in my ankle and knee, I kept working hard, following which I turned out to be a good vaulter. I believe that if you keep working hard, and have patience and the right mindset, then you will definitely achieve success.” She further stated that the past five years had been the toughest period of her career.

"My gymnastics career was very challenging. It was all hard work for me till the time I reached the Rio Olympics. After undergoing surgeries in 2017 and 2019, I made my comeback during the Asian Games and earned the top spot. However later, I was not allowed to participate in the upcoming events owing to new government criteria. The past five years were not easy for me, it was the toughest period of my career. Despite so many setbacks and criticism from people over age, winning the gold medal in the Asian Games was a comeback performance for me", the ace gymnast told Mid-Day.

"After finishing in the fourth place at every tournament you participate, when you claim a medal, that is the moment when you forget everything. Jabhi apne jhande ko upar utthe huyi dekhti hu an, tabhi woh sabse accha moment rehta hai (Seeing the national flag flying high is the best moment),” added Dipa Karmakar.

When asked if the current Indian infrastructure is good enough for a gymnast to make it to the Olympics, Dipa Karmakar said, "Yes, with the current infrastructure, we can qualify for the Olympics. Earlier, when the infrastructure was not of the top level, I still managed to seal the Olympics berth; now the facilities have been increased and there is a good centre in my state. Also, the private centres will help in improving [the chances of securing an Olympic berth] a lot. But the only thing which I think is important is the coach. I don't think I would have managed to reach this far if I had not received the right guidance. Today, I can proudly say that I became an Olympian after being trained under Indian coaches (Bishweshwar Nandi and Soma Nandi),. From finishing fourth at the Olympics to winning each medal in my career, there is some or the other history behind it."

"If we have correct mindset and right will to do, then we can 100 percent reach the Olympic podium and secure a medal", added the former Indian gymnast.

Dipa Karmakar secured a gold medal in the 2018 Mersin World Cup. The same year, she clinched a bronze medal in the Cottbus World Cup. Apart from World Cups, the former gymnast claimed bronze medals in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the 2015 Hiroshima Asian Games. In 2024, Dipa Karmakar managed to win a gold medal in the Tashkent Asia Games.

Speaking about her post-retirement plans, Dipa Karmakar said, "I like coaching. I will try my best to see if my experiences can help any gymnast in their journey; It would definitely be a big win for me if that happens."

In the future, whenever Indian gymnastics is mentioned, Dipa Karmakar's name will be forever attached to the sport. She has etched her name in golden words in Indian sporting history. For her contributions to Indian sports, Dipa Karmakar has been honoured with the Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri.