"Your decision surprised me": Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Dipa Karmakar's retirement

Dipa Karmakar

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday wrote to Dipa Karmakar conveying his surprise at her decision to retire, a couple of days after the trailblazing Indian gymnast called time on her career.

Karmakar, 31, who became the first Indian woman gymnast to represent the country at the Games in the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished fourth, announced her retirement on Monday.

Mansukh Mandaviya

“I got to know about your retirement from gymnastics. While your decision surprised me, I have full faith that you have taken this decision keeping in mind your priorities in life and the experiences that you have had. I completely respect your decision,” Mandaviya wrote in a letter to Karmakar.

“Your journey in gymnastics, which began at the age of six, has been inspirational. You have scaled the highs in the sport and made the country proud despite facing so many difficulties,” he added.

Mandaviya said the whole country is proud of Karmakar, who routinely performed the highly-difficult Produnova vault. “You added a new chapter in Indian gymnastics by participating in the Olympics, which was not only the outcome of our hard work. but it’s a great matter of pride for the entire country,” he added.

Mandaviya said Karmakar’s journey, who missed a medal at the Rio Games by 0.15 points, has inspired many young girls in the country. “Your achievements have not only inspired those who love sports but especially our daughters, who have got the strength to fulfill their dreams,” said the union minister.

