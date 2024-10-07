Breaking News
Dipa Karmakar announces retirement in heartfelt message to fans

Updated on: 07 October,2024 05:07 PM IST  |  Agartala
mid-day online correspondent |

The 31-year-old shared the news through a post on social media, expressing her gratitude to her supporters

Dipa Karmakar (Pic: AFP)

Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed out on a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics by a whisker, on Monday announced her retirement from the sport after an illustrious career.


The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points.


 
 
 
 
 
"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from competitive gymnastics. This is not an easy decision, but it feels like the right time," she said in a statement.

Also Read: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Simone Biles, pressure on athletes and boxing controversy

"Gymnastics has been at the centre of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for every moment, the highs, the lows, and everything in between."

The 31-year-old shared the news through a post on social media, expressing her gratitude to her supporters.

More updates to follow...

