Congratulations on your Silver medal after a spectacular performance throughout Paris Olympics 2024. You've made India immensely proud yet again"," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X

Neeraj Chopra. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Paris Olympics: Congress leaders praise Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal x 00:00

Congress leaders heaped praise on Neeraj Chopra following his silver medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the ongoing marquee event securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Chopra's best throw came on his second attempt, but he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

"Neeraj, you're an amazing athlete. Congratulations on your Silver medal after a spectacular performance throughout Paris Olympics 2024. You've made India immensely proud yet again", Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Neeraj, you’re an amazing athlete.



Congratulations on your Silver medal🥈after a spectacular performance throughout #ParisOlympics2024.



You've made India immensely proud yet again 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/213S8qkzOy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 9, 2024

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that Neeraj Chopra has added glory to India.

"It's happy news from Paris that Neeraj Chopra has added more glory to India and his mother's reaction towards the victory of Neeraj to win the silver medal shows the sportsmanship in the mother as well as the star itself," Tagore said, according to the ANI.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said "Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra, you have made the nation proud by bringing the medal twice. you broke your record of Tokyo. you crossed your record. There is regret among us and there must be regret within you that God didn't come. you bring silver medal that had increased India's respect in the world, there's time in future".

Earlier on Friday, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heaped praise on Javelin Throw athlete Neeraj Chopra after his spectacular performance in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Post-independence, Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. His first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were also fouls. Despite his strong performance in the qualification round, where he threw 89.34 meters, Chopra could not surpass his season best in the final.

His 89.45-meter throw was his second-best performance but not enough to retain his gold. He looked under pressure before taking the run.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, breaking the previous Olympic record held by Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing in 2008.

(with ANI inputs)