Parliament security breach: Cong to stage protest in Karnataka against BJP MP Pratap Simha

BJP MP Pratap Simha

Congress workers will stage a protest in Mysuru and Bengaluru against BJP MP Pratap Simha who is under scrutiny from the opposition after Parliament Security Breach; he's under fire over allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the fact that the intruders had been given access to the Parliament by BJP MP Pratap Simha.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP IT Cell desperately wants to divert attention from 2 facts. There was a very serious breach in the security of Parliament. The intruders who shockingly breached Lok Sabha security had been given access to the Parliament by Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Mysuru."

Earlier, Congress workers demonstrated in front of BJP MP Pratap Simha's office in Karnataka's Mysuru, following the incident of a security breach in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday. Later, the police detained the protestors.

The opposition earlier alleged that the Mysuru-Kodagu MP issued passes to the two individuals who caused the Parliament security breach and have demanded to suspend the MP from the House.

Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the BJP was trying to blame the opposition instead of addressing a serious issue. "Such arrogance and silly assertions. Instead of looking at the problem as a serious security breach, there is an attempt to somehow dump the blame on the opposition. - Didn't know opposition was responsible for parliament security - Didn't know that Pratap Simha had anything to do with opposition - Didn't know this new parliament was designed by the opposition benches" the UBT Sena MP said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has also moved the adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss Wednesday's security breach in Parliament.

Gogoi said that the unprecedented incident raises serious concerns about the safety measures in place for the new Parliament building.

"Such a lapse of security is unacceptable for a key institution of Indian Democracy. I demand that the Union Home Minister addresses the issue promptly, and the house takes a comprehensive overview of the situation for the national interest," adjournment notice submitted in Lok Sabha read.

In a major security breach during the Zero Hour in Parliament, two men, both carrying canisters that emitted yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber before they were overpowered by the MPs.

Simultaneously, two protestors--Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament with similar smoke canisters.

