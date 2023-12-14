Parliament security breach: Case under UAPA registered

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident, reported PTI.

Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident.

"On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," the Spokesperson of the MHA has posted on 'X'.

"Enquiry Committee will investigate the reasons for breaches in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," it added.

This came after the Lok Sabha Secretary General wrote to the Home Ministry to conduct a high level inquiry into the entire incident.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs, reported PTI.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises, reported PTI.

Visuals showed an a man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue. Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hands.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)