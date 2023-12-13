Two detained for protesting outside Parliament carrying cans that emitted yellowish smoke

Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway

Pic/PTI

A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said.

Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

