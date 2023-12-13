Two detained for protesting outside Parliament carrying cans that emitted yellowish smoke

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 December,2023 02:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway

Pic/PTI

A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said.


Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.


Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.


Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

delhi new delhi india India news national news

