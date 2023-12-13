Parliament security breach: Congress demands answers from government on "grave matter"

The Congress party has called for answers from the government following what it deems a "serious security breach" in the Lok Sabha. The demand comes after two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, releasing yellow gas from canisters and shouting slogans before being overpowered by MPs

Police personnel detain a woman protesting outside the Parliament building carrying a can emitting a yellowish smoke during the Winter session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. PTI Photo

Concurrently, two others, including a woman, sprayed colored gas outside the Parliament premises while chanting slogans against dictatorship.

In a statement on social media platform X, Mallikarjun Kharge, the party president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, labeled the Parliament security breach as a grave matter. Kharge insisted that the Home Minister address both houses and provide a statement on how such a security lapse occurred.

He questioned the entry of two individuals into a heavily secured area and their ability to release gas from a canister within Parliament.

Kharge expressed concern over the incident occurring on a day commemorating the brave security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack. He called for a thorough investigation into the entire incident, emphasizing the party's commitment to the unity and integrity of the country.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal echoed the demand for a comprehensive review of the security arrangements in Parliament. He emphasized the troubling nature of the infiltration into the Lok Sabha, particularly on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. Venugopal criticized the major security lapse, emphasizing the need for answers from the Home Ministry and a thorough assessment of security measures in the new Parliament building.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, characterized the breach as a significant security lapse on the anniversary of the 2001 attack on Parliament. He questioned the adequacy of precautions taken and highlighted the need for increased vigilance.

In a separate social media post, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi detailed witnessing two individuals releasing foul-smelling yellow gas in the Parliament gallery, raising serious questions about the security of the new Parliament building.

Karti Chidambaram, another Congress MP, recounted the incident during Zero Hour, emphasizing the deliberate act of individuals jumping into the well of the House and releasing yellow smoke from canisters.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate underscored the severity of the security lapse, questioning the identity of the individuals and their entry passes, which she claimed were made by BJP's Mysore MP Pratap Simha.