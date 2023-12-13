On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha today on Wednesday as two individuals breached security, entered the chamber during Zero Hour, and released yellow gas from canisters

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Parliament security breach: Intruders raised slogans “tanashahi nahi chalegi" x 00:00

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha today on Wednesday as two individuals breached security, entered the chamber during Zero Hour, and released yellow gas from canisters. Simultaneously, two others, including a woman, protested outside the Parliament premises, spraying colored gas and shouting slogans.

The intruders inside the Lok Sabha, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, leaped from the public gallery around 1 pm. One intruder was seen jumping over benches, while the other dangled from the gallery before entering the chamber. MPs present in the House overpowered the intruders, leading to an adjournment of proceedings until 2 pm due to the yellow-colored smoke filling part of the Lok Sabha chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, upon reconvening, confirmed the arrest of two intruders from inside Parliament and two from outside. Their belongings were seized, and an investigation is underway. Addressing concerns about a recent threat, Birla stated that preliminary reports did not link the incident to the mentioned threat.

While the affiliation of the protestors remains unknown, recent threats by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had targeted Parliament. Birla called a meeting of MPs from all parties to address their concerns.

MPs who subdued the intruders reported that one claimed to be a patriot protesting. The Lok Sabha chamber saw MPs beating the intruders before they were handed over to security. JD(U) member Ramprit Mandal revealed that the intruders hid gas canisters in their shoes and sprayed yellow gas.

Various MPs expressed concern over the security lapse, with some noting the potential danger of the gas being poisonous. Opposition members criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding his resignation over the security breach.

On social media, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi described witnessing two individuals releasing foul-smelling yellow gas in Parliament, raising serious questions about the security of the new Parliament building.

Also read: Watch: Security breach in Lok Sabha, two persons enter House, open gas canisters

Security has been heightened in the area following the incident. The Parliament complex witnessed a terrorist attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in 2001, resulting in nine fatalities.

After opening the gas canisters that emitted the smoke outside the Parliament building, the two protestors also raised slogans such as "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat", police officials said.