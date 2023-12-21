Breaking News
Parliament security breach Delhi court extends cop custody of 4 accused till Jan 5

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends cop custody of 4 accused till Jan 5

Updated on: 21 December,2023 03:16 PM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of the accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police.

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends cop custody of 4 accused till Jan 5

Two persons opened gas canisters emitting smoke inside Lok Sabha

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends cop custody of 4 accused till Jan 5
A Delhi court on Thursday extended till January 5 the police custody of four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case.


Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of the accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police.


In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of them- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.


Around the same time, two others- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament House premises. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi parliament security breach India news national news india

