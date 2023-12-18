Parliament security breach: Delhi Police opposes accused Neelam Azad's plea

Delhi Police has opposed the plea by Neelam Azad, a key accused in the Parliament Security Breach case, seeking access to a copy of the First Information Report (FIR). The police argue that the FIR, encapsulating crucial details of the ongoing investigation, is of a sensitive nature, and any premature disclosure could compromise the case

Delhi Police has opposed the plea by Neelam Azad, a key accused in the Parliament Security Breach case, seeking access to a copy of the First Information Report (FIR). The police argue that the FIR, encapsulating crucial details of the ongoing investigation, is of a sensitive nature, and any premature disclosure could compromise the case.

The legal wrangle unfolded on Monday when Neelam Azad's defense, represented by advocate Suresh Kumar Chaudhary, argued before the Additional Sessions Judge, Dr. Hardeep Kaur. Chaudhary contended that the denial of the FIR violates Neelam's constitutional rights, leaving the family in the dark about the charges levied against her. The defense also accused the Delhi Police of harassment, asserting that the family's attempts to obtain information and meet with Neelam during the remand period were met with unwarranted resistance.

The prosecution, led by Delhi Police Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, vehemently defended their stance. Singh underscored the sensitivity of the case, describing the FIR as "sealed" due to its sensitive nature. He argued that any leakage of information at this critical stage of the investigation could potentially influence the course of justice. Neelam Azad is currently under police custody (PC remand), and other co-accused individuals remain at large, intensifying the complexity of the case.

The legal battle reached a pivotal moment when the Patiala House Court issued notice to the Special Cell of Delhi Police in response to an application filed by Neelam Azad's parents. The application sought not only a copy of the FIR but also a court directive instructing the Delhi Police to permit meetings between the accused and her family during the remand period.

The family's predicament came to the fore as Advocate Chaudhary detailed their futile visit to the Sansad Marg Police Station on December 15, 2023. Their quest for a copy of the FIR and an opportunity to meet with Neelam was met with apparent stonewalling, amplifying their distress in the face of a complex legal battle.

Against the backdrop of the 2001 Parliament terror attack anniversary, the security breach unfolded, involving two individuals infiltrating the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing yellow gas, and shouting anti-establishment slogans. Simultaneously, Neelam Azad and another protester demonstrated outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. All four individuals were subsequently taken into custody by the Delhi Police Special Cell. (With inputs from ANI)

Adding to the intrigue, the investigation revealed that the accused had meticulously planned the breach. Special Cell sources disclosed that the accused had ordered custom-made shoes in Lucknow, as they believed shoes would not undergo thorough checks in Parliament. Two more individuals, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, were arrested in connection with the case, shedding light on the extensive network behind the breach.

In a bid to reconstruct the events of the security breach, the Special Cell plans to take the accused, including Neelam Azad, to the Parliament complex. This recreation aims to unravel how the accused managed to enter Parliament with smoke canisters and execute their plan.