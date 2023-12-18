Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Special public prosecutor representing Police in 2020 Delhi riots case resigns

Special public prosecutor representing Police in 2020 Delhi riots case resigns

Updated on: 18 December,2023 02:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who represented Delhi Police in the 2020 riots cases, has resigned

Special public prosecutor representing Police in 2020 Delhi riots case resigns

File Photo/AFP

Listen to this article
Special public prosecutor representing Police in 2020 Delhi riots case resigns
x
00:00

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who represented Delhi Police in the 2020 riots cases, has resigned.


Prasad sent his resignation letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on December 15.


"I was appointed as SPP for Delhi riots cases which I was continuing till date for three-and-a-half years. In this period, I have handled the prosecution cases to the best of my ability," Prasad said in his letter.


"However, now I would not be able to continue and hence tendering my resignation with immediate effect. It is requested that my resignation may please be accepted forthwith," he said.

Also read: No squabbling over security breach issue, says PM Modi

Prasad, who is also the SPP in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, told PTI that he will continue to represent the prosecution in the matter. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india India news national news new delhi delhi police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK