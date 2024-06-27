Parliament session: Speaker’s resolution on Emergency triggers protests

Birla’s reference to the Emergency, shortly after his election as Lok Sabha speaker, also saw a face-off between the government and the opposition in the first session of the lower house.

PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju greet Om Birla. Pic/PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday read out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency and termed the decision by then prime minister Indira Gandhi an attack on the Constitution, triggering a wave of protests by the opposition in the House.

Birla’s reference to the Emergency, shortly after his election as Lok Sabha speaker, also saw a face-off between the government and the opposition in the first session of the lower house.

BJP members stage a protest to mark the anniversary of the “Emergency” at the Parliament House complex. Pic/PTI

“This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. We appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting India’s democracy,” Birla said.

Glad Speaker condemned Emergency: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his condemnation of the Emergency in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said it was a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honour of all those who suffered during those days. A large number of MPs stood in silence for a few moments amid protests by Congress MPs and some other opposition members.

Speaker recognises Rahul as LoP

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Gandhi, had officially been recognised as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha with effect from June 9.

NDA’s Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

NDA nominee Om Birla was elected as Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by PM Narendra Modi was adopted through voice vote, capping intense debate on the issue with the opposition in a rare move proposing its own candidate. Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had forwarded the the name of eight-term Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion. With this, Birla, the BJP’s MP from Kota, gets a second consecutive term in the chair, the fifth time that a speaker will serve beyond the tenure of one Lok Sabha.