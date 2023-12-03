Parliament Winter Session 2023: Important bills to be discussed this session

The Parliament Winter Session 2023 is from Dec 4 to Dec 22, a crucial time for the government to pass laws and address national issues.

Important legislative agenda

The government has selected nineteen legislation that cover a variety of important topics to be discussed during the session. Among them are:

The Nyaya Sanhita Bharatiya Bill, 2023: By the passage of this bill, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 will be replaced by a complete, contemporary criminal code.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill: This bill was introduced. By replacing the 1973 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), this law aims to improve and streamline the criminal justice system.

Bharat Sakshya Bill, 2023: This bill intends to repeal the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 and replace it with a more modern and effective framework for evidence admissibility.

The 2023 Anti-Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Protection, and Rehabilitation) Bill: This measure seeks to strengthen the legal framework for combating human trafficking while protecting the rights of vulnerable individuals.

The Indian Penal Code Amendment (Amendment) Bill, 2023: The purpose of this bill is to update the IPC to improve its effectiveness in protecting women and children from crime.

The government is also anticipated to present several other laws, including the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Repeal) Bill, 2023, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Tackling pressing national issues

Aside from legislative issues, the Parliament is ready to handle a variety of critical national concerns. They are:

Rising Living Expenses: The administration is expected to address the rising cost of key commodities, especially food and fuel, which has had a significant impact on household finances.

State of Unemployment: The Parliament is anticipated to scrutinise the government's attempts to combat unemployment, particularly among young people, and to investigate job creation and skill development measures.

Economic State: The overall economic condition, including growth estimates, inflation patterns, and fiscal management plans, is likely to be assessed by the Parliament.

Security condition: The administration will almost certainly be held accountable for the country's security condition, which includes counterterrorism efforts, border security, and internal disputes.

Expectations for the session

The Winter Session is expected to be lively and productive. The government intends to speed up the passage of essential legislation, while the opposition is anticipated to raise critical problems and scrutinise the government's performance. All parties must participate in productive discourse and work to address the nation's concerns.