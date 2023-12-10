The committee in the statement reiterated that the ministry and ASI must “conduct the survey for identifying monuments on priority, in a time-bound manner.”

Rock Inscription, Satna was found in a site in MP. Representation Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Parliamentary panel asks culture ministry: Why no update on monuments? x 00:00

The Union Ministry of Culture could manage to provide action taken notes on “only 21 out of the total of 35 recommendations” made in a parliamentary panel report relating to untraceable monuments, according to an official statement.

The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in its report also expressed a “deep concern and disappointment at this apparent lack of seriousness,” on the part of the ministry in responding to the panel’s recommendations addressing critical issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report ‘Issues relating to Untraceable Monuments and Protection of Monuments in India’ was presented in both Houses on Friday, according to the statement issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

The committee in the statement reiterated that the ministry and ASI must “conduct the survey for identifying monuments on priority, in a time-bound manner.”

It said that the details and criteria for classification of monuments may also be furnished to the committee. The committee recommended that the survey results “must be placed in public domain” and include the data relating to expenditure incurred on them and the problems in and around the monuments.

The parliamentary panel noted that the said monuments come under the jurisdiction of the state government.

“The ministry could manage to provide Action Taken Notes (ATNs), on only 21 out of the total of 35 recommendations as contained in the 324th Report, by 4th October, 2023, i.e., after a period of 1 year and 19 days,” the statement said. “disregarding or trivialising” its views undermines the trust, credibility and seriousness of the ministry.

21

No of docs submitted out of 35

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever