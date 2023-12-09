PM Modi was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the first Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 being held at Red Fort today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article India's economic growth linked to progress of entire world: PM Modi at Art Biennale inauguration x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that when India is emerging as the biggest economy in the world, everyone can see a better future for themselves in it.

PM Modi was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the first Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 being held at Red Fort today.

ADVERTISEMENT

"India's economic growth is linked to the progress of the entire world and its vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' brings new opportunities," the Prime Minister remarked.

Recalling the glorious past of India when its economic prosperity was discussed around the world, the Prime Minister said that its culture and heritage attract tourists from around the world even today.

During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design' at Red Fort and the student Biennale-Samunnati. He also launched a commemorative stamp. PM Modi also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.

Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) will serve as an introduction to the cultural space in Delhi.

The Prime Minister underlined the creation of cultural spaces in five cities, namely Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi, as a historic step and said that it will further enrich these cities culturally.

He informed that these centres will also put forward innovative ideas to enrich local art.

Noting the 7 important themes for the next 7 days, the Prime Minister urged everyone to carry forward themes like 'Deshaj Bharat Design: Indigenous Designs' and 'Samatva: Shaping the Built' as a mission.

He emphasised the importance of making indigenous design a part of study and research for the youth to further enrich it. Noting that the equality theme celebrates the participation of women in the field of architecture, he expressed confidence in the imagination and creativity of women to take this field to new heights.

Speaking about the inauguration of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, the Prime Minister said that it will provide a platform to promote unique and rare crafts of India while bringing together artisans and designers to help them innovate according to the market.

"Artisans will also gain knowledge about design development as well as become proficient in digital marketing", the Prime Minister said as he expressed confidence that with modern knowledge and resources, Indian craftsmen can leave their mark on the whole world.

Similarly, he noted that India's revival in the field of art and architecture will also contribute to the nation's cultural upliftment. Shri Modi also touched upon the heritage of Yoga Ayurveda and highlighted the new initiative of Mission LiFE for a sustainable lifestyle while keeping in mind India's cultural values.

Underlining that IAADB is proving to be a new step in this direction, the Prime Minister highlighted the organisation of the International Museum Expo in May 2023 and the Festival of Libraries in August 2023, intending to institutionalise global cultural initiatives in India with modernized systems.

PM Modi expressed his desire to create a name for Indian cultural initiatives like IAADB, along with the likes of global initiatives such as Venice, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Sharjah Biennales, as well as Dubai and London Art Fairs.

He emphasized the need for such organizations as it is art and culture that inculcate a way of life amidst the highs and lows of a heavily technology-dependent society.

"Art and culture are essential to connecting the human mind with the inner self and recognizing its potential", the Prime Minister remarked.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Ministers of State for Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi and Principal Architect at Diana Kellogg Architects, Diana Kellogg were present on the occasion, among others.