Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

Updated on: 07 December,2023 12:41 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

PM Modi credited "team spirit" for the party's big win in the recent assembly polls, noting that besides winning in three states it has also grown in strength in Telangana and Mizoram

PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cited poll data to assert that the BJP has become people's most preferred for governance as its record of winning state elections while in power is much better than the Congress.


Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credited "team spirit" for the party's big win in the recent assembly polls, noting that besides winning in three states it has also grown in strength in Telangana and Mizoram.


Quoting Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that the Congress faced assembly polls 40 times while in power for one term in those states and could win only seven of them, having a dismal success rate of 18 per cent.


The corresponding figures for the BJP is 22 out of 39 times, a success rate of 56 per cent, Modi noted.

Regional parties have fared better than the Congress but not the BJP as they won 18 of 36 times when in power, notching up a success rate of 50 per cent.

It shows the BJP is the most preferred party for running the government, he said.

Earlier, Modi was given a standing ovation at the meeting following the party's stupendous win in three assembly polls.

Party MPs raised slogans lauding his leadership as senior leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, felicitated Modi at the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party in Parliament's Winter Session.

The BJP scored a thumping win over the Congress in the assembly polls to three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Modi's leadership has been cited as the primary reason for its big win.

The Congress snatched power from the BRS in Telangana where the BJP's vote share and tally rose.

The BJP Parliamentary Party, which includes all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, generally meets every week during sessions.

In the meetings, its leaders, including Modi, speak on different issues germane to the agenda in Parliament and also to its organisational and political campaigns.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PM Modi narendra modi india bharatiya janata party congress India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK