PM Modi on Monday said that the government is committed to increasing the strength of women in the armed forces

PM Modi. Pic/BJP/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Govt committed to increasing strength of women in armed forces, says PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is committed to increasing the strength of women in the armed forces, reported the PTI.

PM Modi was speaking at the Indian Navy Day event held in coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are emphasising increasing the number of women in the armed forces," he said, as per the PTI.

"Today, India is setting bigger targets for itself and is utilising its full potential to achieve those targets," he said, according to the PTI.

PM Modi said that India is giving unprecedented support to port-led development.

"Merchant shipping is also being encouraged. India is moving towards utilising the potential of its oceans," he said.

He said the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed according to the Indian culture.

PM Modi also witnessed the operational demonstrations by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from the Tarkarli beach.

Shortly before the Navy Day event, PM Modi unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort in the district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bias were also present during the event.

PM Modi also paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

The 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new naval ensign, which was adopted last year when the government commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The Maratha empire founder's seal inspired the new naval ensign that was adopted last year when PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

The fort was built in 1660 by Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India's rich maritime history and also meets the Navy's requirement to conduct an operational demonstration with its frontline assets.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year to commemorate 'Operation Trident,' the Indian Navy's audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!