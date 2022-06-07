Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case

The Committee headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunil Singh will take up the matter concerning the breach of privilege complaint by MP Navneet Rana next week

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana. File Photo

The Lok Sabha's Parliamentary Privilege Committee has summoned the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, state Director-General of Police (DGP) and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to appear before them on June 15 in connection with the breach of privilege complaint by Amravati MP Navneet Rana.

The Committee headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunil Singh will take up the matter concerning the breach of privilege complaint by MP Navneet Rana next week. The Parliamentary Committee has summoned several officers after Rana filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The Amravati MP had written to the Parliament's Privileges and Ethics Committee on charges of breach of privilege and had alleged illegal arrest and inhuman treatment faced by her at Khar police station. Navneet Rana appeared before the privilege committee on May 23 to present her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai".

On April 25, a complaint of a serious breach of privilege was given by Navneet Rana to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who further referred it to the Privilege Committee.

Also Read: FIR against unknown person for clicking pictures of MP Navneet Rana in MRI ward

Following this, the committee summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, Director-General of Police Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Superintendent of Women District Prison, Byculla Yashwant Bhanudas.

Navneet Rana along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Bandra. They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. The Rana couple was granted bail on May 4 and released from jail the next day.

(with inputs from agency)