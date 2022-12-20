Breaking News
Parsa coal block: Supreme court refuses to stay mining project in Hasdeo Aranya of Chhattisgarh

Updated on: 20 December,2022 05:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
"Interim relief is refused. We clarify that the pendency of these appeals will not come in the way of the project(s). In as much as if this Court finds substance in the arguments on behalf of the appellants, the respondents can always be directed to compensate," the bench said in a recent order.

Supreme Court of India


The Supreme Court has refused to stay a coal mining project operated by the Adani Group and owned by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL), in the biodiversity-rich Hasdeo forests in Chhattisgarh, saying it will not come in the way of development.


The area has witnessed protracted protests by the native tribal communities over environmental concerns and the impact mining activities could have on tribal rights.
Refusing to grant any interim relief, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath made it clear that pending petitions challenging land acquisition for Parsa coal block in Hasdeo Aranya forest area shall not be treated as any kind of restriction against coal mining activities.



"We don't want to come in the way of development and we are very clear on that. We will determine your rights under the law but not at the cost of development.


"Interim relief is refused. We clarify that the pendency of these appeals will not come in the way of the project(s). In as much as if this Court finds substance in the arguments on behalf of the appellants, the respondents can always be directed to compensate," the bench said in a recent order.

The top court was hearing petitions filed by local residents challenging the process of land acquisition for Parsa coal block.

The top court was hearing petitions filed by local residents challenging the process of land acquisition for Parsa coal block.

The Government of India had allotted 15 MTPA coal blocks at Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) in Chhattisgarh and 5 MTPA capacity at Parsa to Rajasthan in 2015.

