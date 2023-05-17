Breaking News
Passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence on Delhi-Sydney Air India flight: DGCA

Passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence on Delhi-Sydney Air India flight: DGCA

Updated on: 17 May,2023 02:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The DGCA official said that no hospitalisation was required for any of the passengers. A statement from Air India on the incident is still awaited

Representative image/iStock

On Wednesday, seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney suffered a "minor sprain" due to severe turbulence, as per a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official.


The DGCA official said that no hospitalisation was required for any of the passengers. A statement from Air India on the incident is still awaited.



The Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.


"During the flight, seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the DGCA official said.

Air India's airport manager in Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added.

The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at Sydney airport, no passenger was hospitalised.

(with inputs from ANI)

 

