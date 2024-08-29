The Passport Seva portal will be closed for technical maintenance for five days, from Thursday 8pm to Monday, September 2, 6am, stated a notice by the Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA). During this period, applicants will not be able to schedule fresh appointments while the pre-booked ones will be rescheduled

The Passport Seva portal will be closed for technical maintenance for five days, from Thursday 8pm to Monday, September 2, 6am, stated a notice by the Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA).

During this period, applicants will not be able to schedule fresh appointments while the pre-booked ones will be rescheduled.

“Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants,” the notice read by MEA read.

According to news reports, MEA said this is a routine procedure.

In March, too, the portal was shut for a three-day maintenance after developing technical issues, adversely affecting the online application process as well as appointment bookings of thousands of applicants for visits to the Passport Seva Kendras across the country.

