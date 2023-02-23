Breaking News
Pawan Khera deplaning row: IndiGo says passenger deplaned following advice of authorities

Updated on: 23 February,2023 02:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies | Compiled by: mid-day online correspondent |

The incident happened at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport. Khera was later detained

Pawan Khera deplaning row: IndiGo says passenger deplaned following advice of authorities

Congress leaders stage a protest dharna at the IGI Airport after the party leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deboarded from the plane owing to an FIR against him, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Pic/PTI


Amid a political furore over Congress leader Pawan Khera being deplaned at Delhi airport from its Raipur-bound flight, IndiGo on Thursday said the passenger was deplaned by the police and it is following the advice of concerned authorities.


"The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the carrier said in a statement. "A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord," it added.



The incident happened at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport. Khera was later detained.


The majority of the passengers had boarded when drama ensued as Khera was asked to deplane. Several Congress leaders deboarded with Khera and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As the protest continued, the airline staff asked passengers to deboard and took them back to the terminal. The passengers of the flight were taken in another IndiGo flight that left Delhi airport for Raipur at around 2.30 pm, according to officials.

Terming the arrest and deplaning of his colleague Pawan Khera from a Raipur flight condemnable, Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday accused the BJP of targeting the party's plenary session and asked if India has become a banana republic.

"It is totally condemnable the way they are doing these things. We are all going to Raipur for the plenary session, Pawan Khera was also travelling with us, suddenly they deplaned Pawan Khera without any valid reason," Venugopal told PTI at the tarmac.

(Compiled with inputs from PTI)

 

