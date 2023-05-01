A show cause notice was also issued to the airline’s head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions, Henry Donohoe, on April 21, the official told PTI on Sunday

AI CEO Campbell Wilson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Pax in cockpit: Air India CEO gets DGCA notice x 00:00

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline’s lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, said a senior DGCA official.

Also read: No conclusion of wrongdoing in SEBI application to SC, says Adani Group

A show cause notice was also issued to the airline’s head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions, Henry Donohoe, on April 21, the official told PTI on Sunday.

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Both the executives have been given 15 days to respond to the show cause notices. There was no immediate comment from Air India.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever