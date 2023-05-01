Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Pax in cockpit Air India CEO gets DGCA notice

Pax in cockpit: Air India CEO gets DGCA notice

Updated on: 01 May,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai/New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

A show cause notice was also issued to the airline’s head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions, Henry Donohoe, on April 21, the official told PTI on Sunday

Pax in cockpit: Air India CEO gets DGCA notice

AI CEO Campbell Wilson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Pax in cockpit: Air India CEO gets DGCA notice
x
00:00

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline’s lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, said a senior DGCA official. 


Also read: No conclusion of wrongdoing in SEBI application to SC, says Adani Group



A show cause notice was also issued to the airline’s head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions, Henry Donohoe, on April 21, the official told PTI on Sunday.
A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Both the executives have been given 15 days to respond to the show cause notices. There was no immediate comment from Air India.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai new delhi national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK