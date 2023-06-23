Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the entire nation expects a serious intervention from the Union government and said a prime minister-level meeting should have been called in Manipur itself.

An Assam Rifles’ officer hands over essential relief material to the citizens at a relief camp, in Imphal West district. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article Peace effort deserves PM-level meet in Manipur, not Delhi: Cong x 00:00

The Congress on Thursday termed the all-party meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah on the Manipur situation as “too little, too late,” and said efforts to bring warring factions on the discussion table will lack seriousness if they are done sitting in Delhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, “Manipur has been burning since 50 days, but the PM has remained silent. An all-party meeting was called when the prime minister himself is not in the country. Clearly, this meeting is not important for the PM.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the entire nation expects a serious intervention from the Union government and said a prime minister-level meeting should have been called in Manipur itself.

“Any effort for peace must take place in Manipur, where the warring communities are brought on the discussion table and a political solution is arrived at. This effort will lack seriousness if it is done sitting in Delhi,” he said on Twitter.

“The home minister has already been there and has done exercise there. What is the point of home minister calling a meeting again. At least, there should be a meeting of the prime minister level and that too in Manipur. The PM should find little time for our own little state Manipur also,” he said. The government only woke up after Sonia Gandhi’s address to the people of Manipur, he said. Shah has called an all-party meeting on the situation in Manipur on June 24.

The violence in the state erupted on May 3 and since, there have been continued incidents of clashes, cross-firing and arson. On Thursday, two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 5 am, officials said. Agencies

June 24

Day Amit Shah has called all-party meet on Manipur

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever