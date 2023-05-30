Breaking News
People walked away, as he stabbed girl 20 times, then smashed her head

Updated on: 30 May,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

The youngsters were in a relationship, but had a quarrel on Saturday, said a cop. On Sunday, the girl was on her way to attend a birthday party but was stabbed to death by the accused, Sahil, 20, (surname not known).   Sahil allegedly stabbed her over 20 times before bludgeoning her with a stone in a busy lane

Passers-by look on as Sahil (in blue) stabs the girl (crouching against the wall) in a lane of Delhi’s busy neighbourhood

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times and then stoned to death in full public view in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, a video of which is being widely shared, police said on Monday.


The youngsters were in a relationship, but had a quarrel on Saturday, said a cop. On Sunday, the girl was on her way to attend a birthday party but was stabbed to death by the accused, Sahil, 20, (surname not known).  Sahil allegedly stabbed her over 20 times before bludgeoning her with a stone in a busy lane. 


Only one tried to help


In the video, people can be seen passing by, staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop him. Only one man tried to stop him, but in vain. Sahil later fled.
Police arrested him from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Sahil worked as a fridge and AC mechanic, police said. They added that the reason behind the murder is not known yet. 

Hitting out at Lt Governor V K Saxena over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. L-G sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something.”  Delhi Commission for Women head Swati Maliwal said, “There will be no limits to cruelty if there’s no action in this case.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

