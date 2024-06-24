PM Modi also said that the 18th Lok Sabha begins on Monday with a resolve of building a 'Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

People want substance not slogans: PM Modi ahead of Parliament session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have given his government mandate for a third consecutive term and have put a stamp of approval on its policies and intentions.

He also said that the 18th Lok Sabha begins on Monday with a resolve of building a 'Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the media in Parliament complex at the beginning of the first parliament session of the new Lok Sabha, PM Modi asserted that his government will take everyone along in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

PM Modi also noted that Emergency's 50th anniversary falls on June 25, and described it as a "black spot" on India's democracy when Constitution was discarded.

Welcoming new MPs, he said the 18th Lok Sabha commences with a dream of building a developed India by 2047.

"Today is a proud day in parliamentary democracy; it is a day of glory. For the first time since independence, this oath ceremony is taking place in our new Parliament. Till now, this process used to take place in the old house. On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs, congratulate them all, and wish them all the best," PM Modi said.

People expect good steps from the opposition but it has been disappointing so far, PM Modi said while expressing hope that it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy's decorum.

India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament, PM Modi said in a jibe at the opposition.

"The country hopes and expects the opposition to maintain the dignity of our democracy. In a parliamentary session, people expect their representatives to debate and discuss issues that are important to the country. They don't expect disturbances or hindrances in the parliamentary proceedings. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a strong and responsible opposition. I am certain that in the 18th Lok Sabha, we will together rise to the expectations of our country," he said.

The prime minister noted that 65 crore voters participated in the just-held parliamentary elections and it was for the second time since independence that a government was chosen for a third consecutive term. The occasion came after 60 years, he said.

The Prime Minister thanked people of the country for their support and for giving a mandate to lead the country for a third consecutive time.

"This formation of Parliament is to fulfil the resolutions of the common man of India. This is an opportunity to achieve new speed and new heights with new zeal and enthusiasm. The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today with the goal of building a developed India by 2047," he said.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the world's biggest election was conducted in such a grand and glorious manner. More than 65 crore voters took part in the voting. If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given their stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust," PM Modi said.

He further said that as the new parliament session of the Lok Sabha begins today, they want to speed up decisions by taking everyone together and maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution.

"In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government, but to run the country, a consensus is of utmost importance. So, it will be our constant efforts to serve Maa Bharti and fulfil the aspirations and ambitions of the 140 crore people, with everyone's consent and by taking everyone together. We want to go ahead and speed up decisions by taking everyone together and by maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling the 21-month period of emergency that was implemented in the country on June 25, 1975, PM Modi said the new generation of India will never forget that time when the country was turned into a prison, adding that they will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy so that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again.

"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed," he said.

"While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India and the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again, which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India," PM Modi said

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)