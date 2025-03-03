People who wronged Maa Yamuna would never have peace: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also attended the event in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday asserted that her government will hold a Maha Aarti at the Yamuna River. Gupta, while attending the 'Anandam Programme' in the presence of spiritual leader and founder, Art Of Living Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, said that the people who wronged Maa Yamuna would never have peace.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also attended the event in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. "I remember how thousands of Art of Living volunteers started a cleanliness campaign at the Ghats of Yamuna, and thousands of trucks of garbage were removed. The people who wronged Maa Yamuna would never have peace," she said.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, I, my entire Cabinet, and all of our seven MPs have decided to clean Maa Yamuna and build a grand riverfront. We will organise a Maha Aarti there," she added. On Sunday, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, shared his insights on the miraculous return of the Somnath Shivling. With deep conviction, he said, "Anything is possible. Everything that God wills happens."

Ravi Shankar revealed that the Shivling, a sacred relic from the Somnath Jyotirlinga, possesses distinct properties that identify it as an authentic artefact. "Anything is possible. Everything that God wills happens. This (Shivling) has those properties (of Somnath Jyotirlinga); that is how we knew what it is," said the spiritual leader.

He announced that the sacred relic, broken into pieces by Mughal ruler Muhammad Ghazni in 1026 AD, had been recovered and would undergo a 40-day purification ritual before its consecration.

The spiritual leader had claimed in an article published on February 26 (Maha Shivratri) that he had recently been given the pieces of the shivling after it was kept hidden for many years on the orders of Shankaracharya of Kanchi Peetham, where he said that after a hundred years, the pieces should be taken to a saint in Bangalore named Shankara.

