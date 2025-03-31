People’s choice between jungle raj and development, says Amit Shah

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assures Amit Shah that he would “never again” ditch the Bharatiya Janata Party

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday sounded the bugle for Bihar Assembly polls due later this year, urging the people to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by voting the BJP-led NDA back to power.

Addressing a rally in Gopalganj, a stronghold of the RJD, Shah also charged the opposition party’s president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, both of whom had together ruled the state for 15 years, with running a “jungle raj”, alleging that murders, kidnappings and dacoities became an industry in the state while they were in power.

“The people of Bihar have a choice to make between the Lalu-Rabri duo, representing the jungle raj, and development under Modi and Nitish,” said the former BJP president.

The Union minister said things began to improve when the BJP, in alliance with JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, formed a government in the state. If the NDA returns to power later this year, Bihar’s decades-old problem of annual floods will become a thing of the past, he said.

“I request you all to form the NDA government for another five years, and we assure you that we will make Bihar flood-free. Floods will become a past in Bihar,” Shah said.

Rs 800 cr schemes, projects

Earlier in the day, Shah unveiled schemes and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 800 crore on the occasion of International Cooperative Day. He launched schemes, comprising R111 crore from the cooperative department and R421 crore from the urban development and housing department. He also laid the foundation stones for 133 police buildings, costing R181 crore, and three road transport and national highway projects worth Rs 109 crore.

‘Will never ditch BJP again’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured Shah that he would “never again” ditch the BJP, having done so “twice by mistake”.

With Assembly elections barely a few months away, the JD(U) president’s averment came at a function in Patna where Shah and he unveiled several projects of the Centre and the state.

A BJP ally since the mid-90s, Kumar split with the party in 2014, only to realign three years later. In 2022, he again parted ways, vowing to dislodge the BJP from power at the Centre and bring together parties from across the country to form the INDIA bloc.

However, ahead of last year’s Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) supremo was back in the NDA.

In his speech, Kumar blamed his break-ups with the BJP on “some people in my own party” but asserted, “I committed the mistake twice. But it is going to be never again.”

Rs 421 CR

Amount dedicated for urban development

