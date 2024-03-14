Petrol and diesel prices cut by Rs 2 each, effective Friday

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each. The revised price will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15
Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each as state-owned oil companies ended a nearly two-year-long hiatus in rate revision, just hours before the general election schedule was announced.
The revised price will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15, the oil ministry said on Thursday evening.
Petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre compared to Rs 96.72 per litre currently, and diesel will come for Rs 87.62 against Rs 89.62 at present.
